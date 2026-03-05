Anzeige
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 09:55
47,650 Euro
-1,85 % -0,900
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 14:10 Uhr
112 Leser
Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
March 5, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans

A total of 24,120 of Vaisala Corporation's series A treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to 44 key employees participating in the Performance Share Plan 2023-2025, under the terms and conditions of the plan.

Additionally, a total of 1,750 of Vaisala Corporation's series A treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to three key employees participating in the Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022-2026 under the terms and conditions of the plan.

The directed share issues were based on authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2025.

Following these directed share issues, the number of series A treasury shares is 154,420.

Additional information
Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com
Vaisala Corporation

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
