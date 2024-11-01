Das Instrument 87I SE0016609846 FLAT CAPITAL AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2024The instrument 87I SE0016609846 FLAT CAPITAL AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2024Das Instrument FQH US46564T1079 ITERIS INC. (NEW) DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2024The instrument FQH US46564T1079 ITERIS INC. (NEW) DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2024Das Instrument KU00 AU0000290967 LITHIUM UNIVERSE LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2024The instrument KU00 AU0000290967 LITHIUM UNIVERSE LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2024Das Instrument HM5 AU0000109910 CYCLONE METALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2024The instrument HM5 AU0000109910 CYCLONE METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2024Das Instrument 26Q NO0010715394 ABL GROUP ASA NA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2024The instrument 26Q NO0010715394 ABL GROUP ASA NA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2024Das Instrument 8Q5 GB00BMGS6031 TRAFALGA PPTY GR.LS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2024The instrument 8Q5 GB00BMGS6031 TRAFALGA PPTY GR.LS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2024