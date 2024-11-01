

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $28.443 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $9.879 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.3 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $344.270 million from $311.006 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $28.443 Mln. vs. $9.879 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $344.270 Mln vs. $311.006 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.315 to $1.325 Bln



