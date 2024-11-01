

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was modestly higher on Friday after falling from a record high the previous day.



Rising Middle East tensions helped spur some safe-haven demand for bullion after reports suggested that Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,751.44 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $2,762.65.



Axios reported, citing two Israeli sources that Tehran is planning a strike on Israel from Iraqi territory possibly ahead of the U.S. election on Nov. 5, in response to Israel's strike against Iran on Oct. 26.



Elsewhere, Israel pounded Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of powerful airstrikes early today after issuing evacuation orders to residents.



Investor focus also shifted to U.S. jobs data due later in the day that could offer additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.



Traders currently expect a 25-basis point cut at the Fed's Nov. 6-7 meeting but differ on the chances of rate cut at both its November and December meetings, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



The dollar steadied against major peers ahead of next week's presidential election, with opinion polls still putting Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris neck and neck.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News