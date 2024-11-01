

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $8.610 billion, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $9.070 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8.610 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $90.016 billion from $90.760 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $8.610 Bln. vs. $9.070 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.92 vs. $2.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $90.016 Bln vs. $90.760 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News