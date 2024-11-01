

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Seven people were killed in rocket attacks by Hezbollah in northern Israel Thursday.



One Israeli farmer and four Thai workers were killed as rockets hit them at Metula, near the Lebanese border, reports quoting a local official said. A critically injured foreign worker has been hospitalized.



Separately, two members of a family were killed in an attack targeting the coastal city of Haifa later in the day.



The victims were an Israeli mother and her son, living near Kibbutz Afek.



This marks the worst loss of lives that Israel suffered at the hands of Hezbollah since the Lebanese militant outfit began launching rockets across the border in October last year.



Meanwhile, the Pentagon said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant Thursday to discuss opportunities for regional de-escalation.



'The Secretary reiterated U.S. commitment to a diplomatic arrangement in Lebanon that allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border,' Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a readout.



