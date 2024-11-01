

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has called on the Government of Israel to swiftly extend the indemnification of Israeli banks in West Bank for at least one year.



Thursday, the Government of Israel approved a 30-day extension of its indemnification of Israeli banks, allowing them to continue correspondent banking relationships with Palestinian counter-parties.



Responding to it, Secretary Of State Antony Blinken and Secretary Of The Treasury Janet Yellen said the very short-term duration of this extension creates another looming crisis by November 30, exacerbating uncertainty for international banks, Israeli companies operating in the West Bank, and most importantly for ordinary Palestinians who bear the greatest brunt of such uncertainty.



They warned in a joint statement that Cutting off these banking ties would create significant economic turmoil in the West Bank, threatening the security of Israel and the broader region.



Blinken and Yellen noted that the U.S. Government's deep concern in this matter is shared by the G7 and many of its closest partners. 'To date, the U.S. Government's sustained engagement with both the public and private sector in Israel and the West Bank gives us confidence that Palestinian banks are adequately managing terrorist financing risks,' they said in the statement.



The two Secretaries urged Israel that future renewals of indemnification should be 'transparent, predictable, and de-politicized'.



