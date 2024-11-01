

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $954 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $835 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $3.941 billion from $3.810 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $954 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.941 Bln vs. $3.810 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.68 to $2.83



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News