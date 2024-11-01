

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS):



Earnings: -$83 million in Q3 vs. -$17 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.73 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Telephone & Data Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1 million or $0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.18 per share Revenue: $1.224 billion in Q3 vs. $1.278 billion in the same period last year.



