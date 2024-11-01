Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish publishes prospectus in connection with forthcoming rights issue

Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish" or the "Company") has prepared an EU Growth Prospectus (the "Prospectus") regarding the rights issue of units with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 57 million before issue costs, which was resolved by the board of directors on September 20, 2024, and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 24, 2024 (the "Rights Issue").

The Prospectus has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The Prospectus is available on Crunchfish's website ( https://www.crunchfish.com/investors/equity-raises/ ) and Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB's website ( www.vhcorp.se ), respectively. The Prospectus will also be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website ( www.fi.se ).

Timetable for the Rights Issue

November 4, 2024 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue. November 6 - November 20, 2024 Subscription period. November 6 - November 15, 2024 Trading in unit rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. November 6 - December 6, 2024 Trading in BTU. November 22, 2024 Estimated date for publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue.

For complete terms and conditions and information on the Rights Issue, please see the Prospectus.

Advisors

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is financial advisor and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Crunchfish in connection with the Rights Issue. Nordic Issuing AB acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.00 CET on November 1st, 2024.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a device-agnostic generic trusted client application platform for offline payments, tokenized card payments as well as other mobile client / server systems. Crunchfish has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with a subsidiary in India.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

