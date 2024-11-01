Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish publishes interim report Q3 2024

Today, Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") publishes the company's interim report for the third quarter and nine months of 2024. Below is a brief summary of the report.

Group financials 2024-07-01 2024-09-30 2023-07-01 2023-09-30 2024-01-01 2024-09-30 2023-01-01 2023-09-30 Net sales (SEK) 273 773 189 180 2 371 004 654 483 Profit or loss before tax (SEK) -6 996 852 -7 021 991 -21 186 451 -22 489 595 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,18 -0,21 -0,53 -0,68 Equity-assets-ratio (%) 69,6% 68,1% 69,6% 68,1% Total cash and bank balances (SEK) 9 062 536 4 769 953 9 062 536 4 769 953

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website .

"Crunchfish focuses the business on succeeding with Digital Cash for offline payments. We are working on securing business from several revenue opportunities outlined in this quarterly report. This is what should be financing our future in offline payments. Entering commercial deals for offline payments is a process that has taken longer than Crunchfish expected. Crunchfish needs additional working capital and decided to carry out a rights issue to be able to continue product development as well as sales and marketing in India and for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects. In addition, continue sales in other regions via partners where offline payment is prioritized such as Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.", says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

This information is Crunchfish AB obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 1st November 2024 at 08:30 CET.

