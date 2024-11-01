Anzeige
WKN: A2ATW1 | ISIN: SE0009190192 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DA
Frankfurt
01.11.24
09:59 Uhr
0,126 Euro
-0,010
-7,22 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish publishes interim report Q3 2024

Today, Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") publishes the company's interim report for the third quarter and nine months of 2024. Below is a brief summary of the report.

Group financials

2024-07-01

2024-09-30

2023-07-01

2023-09-30

2024-01-01

2024-09-30

2023-01-01

2023-09-30

Net sales (SEK)

273 773

189 180

2 371 004

654 483

Profit or loss before tax (SEK)

-6 996 852

-7 021 991

-21 186 451

-22 489 595

Earnings per share (SEK)

-0,18

-0,21

-0,53

-0,68

Equity-assets-ratio (%)

69,6%

68,1%

69,6%

68,1%

Total cash and bank balances (SEK)

9 062 536

4 769 953

9 062 536

4 769 953

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website.

"Crunchfish focuses the business on succeeding with Digital Cash for offline payments. We are working on securing business from several revenue opportunities outlined in this quarterly report. This is what should be financing our future in offline payments. Entering commercial deals for offline payments is a process that has taken longer than Crunchfish expected. Crunchfish needs additional working capital and decided to carry out a rights issue to be able to continue product development as well as sales and marketing in India and for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects. In addition, continue sales in other regions via partners where offline payment is prioritized such as Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.", says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information is Crunchfish AB obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 1st November 2024 at 08:30 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a device-agnostic generic trusted client application platform for offline payments, tokenized card payments as well as other mobile client / server systems. Crunchfish has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with a subsidiary in India.


