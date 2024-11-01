

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on five Mexican nationals and two Mexico-based companies linked to La Linea, a violent Mexico-based drug trafficking organization responsible for trafficking fentanyl and other deadly drugs into the United States.



The punitive action was coordinated closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Government of Mexico, including Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit, the Treasury said in a press release.



The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated various leaders and senior members in La Linea's current organizational structure.



They are Josefa Yadira Carrasco Leyva, who is involved in narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, and weapons smuggling; Jorge Adrian Ortega Gallegos, who previously was indicted in the United States for drug conspiracy charges; Jesus Salas Aguayo, who previously was indicted in the United States for drug conspiracy charges; Adrian Aguayo, wo controls a plaza in Chihuahua, Mexico, for the cartel; and Heber Nieto Fierro, who is a drug trafficker and money launderer for La Linea.



Two companies owned by Fierro - R.y H. El Remate, Sociedad Anonima de Capital Variable, and Soluciones Tecnologicas y Paqueteria Tres, Sociedad Anonima de Capital Variable - also were sanctioned.



La Linea began as an armed wing of the Juarez Cartel intended to help the drug trafficking organization defend its border territories in Ciudad Juarez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. Today, La Linea operates in Ciudad Juarez, where it has access to drug trafficking and human smuggling routes across the U.S.-Mexico border.



In November 2019, La Linea members murdered nine American citizens, including six children, in the Mexican state of Sonora.



