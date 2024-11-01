TotalEnergies Eneos has completed a 1. 8 MW floating solar array in Thailand, featuring more than 3,000 modules to generate 2,650 MWh per year under a power purchase agreement with Thai manufacturer S. Kijchai Enterprise. TotalEnergies Eneos, a Singapore-based joint venture between French energy giant TotalEnergies and Japanese oil company Eneos, has finished installing a 1. 8 MW floating solar system in Thailand. The array features more than 3,000 solar modules and can generate approximately 2,650 MWh of electricity per year. TotalEnergies Eneos fully funded and installed the project. It will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...