Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name: DK0061540341 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S The company is given observation status because the company has disclosed a trading statement Q3 that indicates there is uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from October 30, 2024. _______________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33