Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A3CS32 | ISIN: DK0061540341 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA
Tradegate
01.11.24
14:28 Uhr
0,330 Euro
+0,014
+4,50 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2024 14:47 Uhr
57 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN              Name:

DK0061540341     Green Hydrogen Systems A/S



The company is given observation status because the company has disclosed a
trading statement Q3 that indicates there is uncertainty in respect of the
Issuer's financial position. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from October 30, 2024.

_______________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33
