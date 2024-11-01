

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese smart electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. (NIO) announced Friday that vehicle delivery in October 2024 increased 30.5 percent to 20,976 vehicles from last year, with 16,657 vehicles from premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,319 vehicles from family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO.



Cumulative deliveries reached 619,851 as of October 31, 2024.



In October 2024, the production and delivery of the ONVO L60 have been steadily ramping up.



The company said ONVO will continue to expand its sales, service and power networks to serve a growing user base and drive long-term growth.



