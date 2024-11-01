

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced nearly $635 million for 22 small and medium-sized bridge projects in both rural and urban areas in the United States.



FHWA allocated $13,395,509 to the National Park Service to replace the Ghiglione Bridge in Alaska; $27,507,200 to the Arizona Department of Transportation for the I-40 Window Rock and Lupton Traffic Interchange Enhancement project in Apache County, Arizona; $43,920,000 to the Arkansas Department of Transportation for the Helena Bridge Rehabilitation project; $13,713,060 to the City of Pueblo for the Union Ave Bridge Replacement project in Colorado; $6 million to the City of Cedar Rapids for the Arc of Justice Bridge Replacement project in Iowa; $38,640,000 to Washington County for the Building Bridges Today Helping Feed America Tomorrow project in Iowa; $69,659,473 to the Maine Department of Transportation for the I-95 Accessibility Improvements Minimizing Heavy-Truck Impacts project; and $34,202,150 to the Michigan Department of Transportation for the Michigan Urban Bridges Revitalization project.



'Under the Biden-Harris Administration, more than 11,000 bridges in communities across America are finally getting the repairs they've long needed with funding from our infrastructure law,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'With the awards we're announcing today, another 22 major projects will move forward, making sure that people and goods can get where they need to go, safely and efficiently.'



