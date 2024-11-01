

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound moved up against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The pound edged up to 1.2980 against the greenback, 198.29 against the yen and 0.8369 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.2884, 195.77 and 0.8443, respectively.



The pound firmed to 1.1279 against the franc, setting a 2-day high.



The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.31 against the greenback, 200.00 against the yen, 0.82 against the euro and 1.14 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News