BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The Brazilian real weakened against the U.S. dollar in the New York session on Friday.



The Brazilian real dropped to near a 3-month low of 5.83 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 5.78. The next possible downside target for the currency is seen around the 5.85 level.



