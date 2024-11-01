Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) announces appointment of new CFO Gustav Zaar

Irisity AB (publ), leading AI video analytics provider, further strengthens its executive management team through the recruitment of Gustav Zaar as Chief Financial Officer, CFO.

Gustav Zaar currently holds the position as CFO for CWS Business area at Foxway Group and will join Irisity by latest April 17, 2025. Anna Forsberg who has served as Interim CFO since September 2023 and will be leaving the company at the end of 2024. "We want to thank Anna Forsberg for her significant contributions during her six years at Irisity including the last year as interim CFO" said Keven Marier, Irisity's CEO.

A new interim CFO search has begun and will be utilized for any time gap between Anna Forsberg's departure and Gustav Zaar's start date.

Gustav Zaar brings over 17 years of experience in key finance leadership roles, including 6 years as CFO at Hansen and Lin Education, 7 years of experience in Business Controlling, and 4 years within audit at PwC. During his career, Gustav Zaar has gained extensive experience working with both small and large publicly listed companies, showcasing his ability to drive financial growth and operational efficiency. He holds a master's degree from School of Business, Economics and Law at University of Gothenburg.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Gustav to Irisity" said Keven Marier, Irisity's CEO. "His experience and leadership in financial management will strengthen the execution of our growth strategy and plans in achieving a sustained profitability and cash flow positive group operations."

Gustav Zaar will lead all financial operations, including strategic financial planning, budgeting, and investor relations, to support the continued growth and success of the Irisity group.

"I'm excited to join Irisity and look forward to contributing my experience and commitment to build a strong finance team to support the company's next chapter of growth while ensuring financial stability and profitability. The potential for Irisity's innovative AI video analytics makes this a unique opportunity, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team" comments Gustav Zaar, Irisity's next CFO.

For more information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB (publ), +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on 1 November 2024.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

