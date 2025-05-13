Irisity AB: Q1 marked by strong domestic sales but international sales delays impact overall revenue

The CEO comments on Q1 2025:

With the close of Q1, we saw encouraging growth in Sweden driven by increased demand and regulatory tailwinds. However, the quarter was also shaped by delays in international AI project sales due to economic uncertainty, postponed tenders, and foreign exchange effects.

Our ongoing cost optimization efforts continue to show results, with personnel costs down 16% YoY and R&D expenses reflecting the reduced R&D size. We also launched our first smart city use case in South America, marking Irisity's entry into non-security verticals.

While Q1 revenue fell short of target due to project timing, we expect stronger performance in the second half of the year.

Key figures Q1 2025:

Invoicing amounted to MSEK 16.6 (16.3)

Collections amounted to MSEK 26.6 (19.0).

Net sales MSEK 18.1 (27.6)

Gross margin 66.8% (82.7%)

EBITDA MSEK -18.8 (-3.3)

Result after tax MSEK -49.5 (-31.0)

Cash and available credit lines 14.1 (15.2)

MRR for the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.1 (4.4)

The 2025 Q1 report is available at www.irisity.com



Language of financial reporting

Irisity publish all quarterly reports in English only. Annual reports will be available in both English and Swedish.



About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

