Irisity AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Irisity AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Irisity AB (publ) held today on 30 June 2025 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2024 and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statements and the balance sheets for the company and the group for the financial year 2024. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO, respectively, were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Allocation of profits

The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid for 2024 and that the company's available funds shall be carried forward.

Election of Board members, auditors, fees to the Board of Directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be three (3) without deputies and that the number of auditors shall be one registered accounting firm.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected the Board members Bjørn Skou Eilertsen, Lucas de Mendoza, and Inna Kaushan. Lucas de Mendoza was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The registered accounting firm Deloitte AB was elected as the company's auditor, and it was noted that Harald Jagner will act as auditor in charge.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that fees to members of the Board of Directors shall be paid with SEK 360,000 to the Board member Bjørn Skou Eilertsen and no remuneration will be paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors or other Board members. The Annual General Meeting further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

Adoption of principles for the appointment of the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to unchanged adopt the current principles for the appointment of the nomination committee.

Adoption of a long-term incentive programme directed for employees within the Irisity group and directed issue of warrants

The Annual Generel Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive programme (Warrant programme 2025) directed at employees within the Irisity group. The rationale behind the incentive programme is, among other things, to contribute to higher motivation and commitment among the employees and to retain employees. In order to enable the incentive programme, the Annual General Meeting also resolved on a directed issue of not more than 8,500,000 warrants whereby the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 765,000.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on new share issues equal to no more than 10 percent of the, at the time of the issue resolution, registered share capital of the Company.

Deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be possible in connection with future investments in the form of acquisitions of operations, companies, shares in companies or otherwise for the company's future expansion. If the Board resolves on an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the rationale shall be that the Board shall be able to issue shares in the company to be used as a means of in-kind payment or the right to offset debt or to in a flexible and cost-efficient manner raise capital to use as means of payment or to continuously adjust the company's capital structure.

Adoption of a long-term incentive programme directed at board member Bjørn Skou Eilertsen and directed issue of warrants

The Annual Generel Meeting resolved, in accordance with the major shareholders' proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive programme (Board member warrant programme 2025) directed at board member Bjørn Skou Eilertsen. The rationale behind the incentive programme is, among other things, that the programme will strengthen board continuity, reinforcing long-term alignment with shareholder interests, and support value creation through Bjørn's industry expertise. In order to enable the incentive programme, the Annual General Meeting also resolved on a directed issue of not more than 1,000,000 warrants whereby the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 90,000.

For further information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CEST on 30 June 2025.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB.