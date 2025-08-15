Irisity AB: Q2 has high commercial activity but net sales impacted from delays in international AI projects

The CEO comments on Q2 2025:

Globally, we are seeing significant commercial activity from end customers and partners looking to add AI to their safety and security operations. Our investments in digital marketing and automation are showing increases in new leads, sales opportunities and project quotes for the H2 2025.

The sales team had some key new customer additions, including in Mexico where we were awarded the first phase of a large state government project valued at USD 285,000. However, during Q2 several of our other large international AI project sales closings were delayed or reduced in size by the continued US-initiated global trade war and a falling US Dollar.

EBITDA Q/Q improved by MSEK 6.8 and nearly flat YoY at MSEK -12.0 (-11.4) which was driven mostly by reductions in our personnel costs. During Q2, we have initiated a strategic review of personnel costs and other expense reductions necessary to achieve a cash flow positive quarterly result in the coming quarters.

Key figures Q2 2025:

Invoicing amounted to MSEK 21.2 (39.3).

Collections amounted to MSEK 19.8 (22.5)

Net sales MSEK 17.9 (25.8).

Gross margin 78.8% (75.2%).

EBITDA MSEK -12.0 (-11.4)

Result after tax MSEK -37.9 (-40.7)

Cash and available credit lines 8.8 (26.5)

MRR for the quarter amounted to MSEK 3.7 (4.3)

The 2025 Q2 report is available at www.irisity.com



Language of financial reporting

Irisity publish all quarterly reports in English only. Annual reports will be available in both English and Swedish.



For further information please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB (publ), +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com .

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 08:00 CET on 15 August 2025.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden | USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary