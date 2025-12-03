On March 28, 2025, the financial instruments in Irisity AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, December 3, 2025, Stockhorn Capital AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders of the Company.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (IRIS, ISIN code SE0005365681, orderbook ID 97085) and the paid subscription shares (IRIS BTA, ISIN code SE0026600249, orderbook ID 433405) in Irisity AB (publ).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB