Irisity AB: Irisity announces information regarding the mandatory public cash offer from Stockhorn Capital AB

On 6 November 2025, Stockhorn Capital AB ("Stockhorn") announced that Stockhorn had acquired 1,000 shares at a price of SEK 0.132 per share in Irisity AB (publ) ("Irisity"), and that Stockhorn's total holding after the acquisition amounted to 61,147,614 shares, corresponding to 36.61 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in Irisity. Through the share acquisition, the threshold for a mandatory bid was passed. Furthermore, Stockhorn has participated in the rights issue carried out by Irisity in November 2025 whereby Stockhorn subscribed for its pro rata share in the rights issue, corresponding to 79,490,598 shares. Also, Stockhorn subscribed for an additional 55,578,020 shares through subscription with the support of subscription rights acquired through the market and as a result of the fulfilment of the guarantee commitment that Stockhorn had given to Irisity regarding the rights issue. As of the date of this press release, Stockhorn holds a total of 196,216,232 shares in Irisity, corresponding to 51.07 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in Irisity. Today, 3 December 2025, Stockhorn made a mandatory public cash offer of SEK 0.132 per share to the shareholders of Irisity (the "Offer"). The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence on or around 5 December 2025 and is expected to end on or around 16 January 2026. For further information regarding the Offer, please refer to Stockhorn's website, www.stockhorncapital.se.

The Board of Directors of Irisity has, within the Board of Directors, appointed an independent bid committee, which will handle matters relating to the Offer. The independent bid committee consists of the independent board member Bjørn Skou Eilertsen (the "Independent Bid Committee"). Inna Kaushan is a member of the Board of Directors of Irisity and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stockhorn. She is also a partner in Stockhorn and has Board assignments in most of the companies in which Stockhorn has invested. Lucas de Mendoza is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Irisity and Senior Advisor to Stockhorn. Neither Inna Kaushan nor Lucas de Mendoza have participated in, and will not participate in, Irisity's decisions regarding or the handling of matters relating to the Offer. The Independent Bid Committee therefore does not consist of a sufficient number of Board members to constitute a quorum but will comply with the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee's Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms (the "Takeover Rules").

The Independent Bid Committee will evaluate the Offer in accordance with the Takeover Rules. A statement on the Independent Bid Committee's opinion on the Offer, together with a fairness opinion, regarding whether the Offer is fair for Irisity's shareholders from a financial point of view, is intended to be made well in advance of the expiry of the acceptance period in the Offer, but no later than two weeks before the expiry of the acceptance period.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3,000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden | USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary

https://irisity.com