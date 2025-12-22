Irisity AB: Stockhorn has announced that the mandatory public cash offer has been declared unconditional and that the acceptance period has been shortened

Stockhorn Capital AB ("Stockhorn") has announced that its mandatory public cash offer to the shareholders of Irisity AB (publ) ("Irisity" or the "Company") has been declared unconditional and that the acceptance period has been shortened.

On 3 December 2025, Stockhorn announced a mandatory public cash offer to the shareholders of Irisity to transfer all their shares in Irisity to Stockhorn for a cash consideration of SEK 0.132 per share. An offer document regarding the offer was published on 4 December 2025.

Stockhorn has announced that the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products has decided to leave Stockhorn's notification regarding the offer without action. As a result, the condition relating to required regulatory approvals has been fulfilled. Stockhorn has therefore declared the offer unconditional and confirmed that it will complete the offer.

Following the offer being declared unconditional, Stockhorn has announced that it has decided to shorten the acceptance period. The acceptance period will now expire on 7 January 2026 at 15:00 CET.

Payment of consideration to shareholders who have accepted the offer no later than at the expiry of the acceptance period is expected to take place on or around 13 January 2026.

To read Stockhorn's full press release regarding the offer being declared unconditional and the shortened acceptance period, and for further information regarding the offer, including the offer document and any supplements thereto, shareholders are referred to Stockhorn's website, https://www.stockhorncapital.se/.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3,000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

