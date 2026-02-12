On March 28, 2025, the financial instruments in Irisity AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On December 3, 2025, the observation status was updated with reference to a mandatory public offer from Stockhorn Capital AB to the other shareholders of the Company.

On January 8, 2026, Stockhorn Capital AB disclosed the final outcome of the offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Irisity AB (publ) Short name: IRIS ISIN code: SE0005365681

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB