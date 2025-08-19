Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) announces planned simplification of group operations with an expected 30% reduction in operating costs

Gothenburg, Sweden - August 19, 2025 - Irisity AB (publ), a provider of AI-driven video data management software has today announced plans for a strategic initiative in simplifying group operations and bringing operating cost levels down to more closely match H1 2025 net sales levels.

This planned initiative's objectives are to:

Further streamline our R&D operations

Continue simplifying the sales go-to-market

Increase new recurring revenues-based software and services

Lower the overall expected revenues tied to large one-time project software sales

The impact on the combined Irisity Group's overall operating costs will be a reduction of 30% based upon Q2 2025 OPEX cost levels. These OPEX cost reductions will be implemented within Q3 and Q4 2025 and will provide estimated MSEK 40 annualized savings when fully implemented in 2026. These savings will come primarily from reductions in personnel and contract employees.

These estimated savings combined with historical annual revenue levels are necessary steps towards being cash EBITDA positive in H2 2026.

For further information please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB (publ), +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com .

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 09:30 CET on 19 August 2025.

