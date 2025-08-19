Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
WKN: A1W745 | ISIN: SE0005365681
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:01
0,013 Euro
-2,90 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 09:30 Uhr
Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) announces planned simplification of group operations with an expected 30% reduction in operating costs

Gothenburg, Sweden - August 19, 2025 - Irisity AB (publ), a provider of AI-driven video data management software has today announced plans for a strategic initiative in simplifying group operations and bringing operating cost levels down to more closely match H1 2025 net sales levels.

This planned initiative's objectives are to:

  • Further streamline our R&D operations
  • Continue simplifying the sales go-to-market
  • Increase new recurring revenues-based software and services
  • Lower the overall expected revenues tied to large one-time project software sales

The impact on the combined Irisity Group's overall operating costs will be a reduction of 30% based upon Q2 2025 OPEX cost levels. These OPEX cost reductions will be implemented within Q3 and Q4 2025 and will provide estimated MSEK 40 annualized savings when fully implemented in 2026. These savings will come primarily from reductions in personnel and contract employees.

These estimated savings combined with historical annual revenue levels are necessary steps towards being cash EBITDA positive in H2 2026.

For further information please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB (publ), +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com.

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 09:30 CET on 19 August 2025.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden | USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary


