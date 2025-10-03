Irisity AB: The Board of Directors of Irisity AB (publ) resolves on a fully guaranteed rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 26 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

The board of Irisity AB (publ) ("Irisity" or the "Company") has today, October 3, 2025, in line with what

was communicated through a press release on September 29, 2025, resolved on a new issue of 217,157,616 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue") subject to the subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on November 3, 2025. The Rights Issue is fully guaranteed through subscription and guarantee undertakings from the Company's main shareholder Stockhorn Capital AB ("Stockhorn"). Stockhorn has undertaken to subscribe for its pro-rata share corresponding to approximately 36.6 percent of the Rights Issue, and, in addition, has provided a guarantee commitment for the remaining part of the Rights Issue. The subscription price amounts to SEK 0.12 per share and the Company will receive approximately SEK 26 million before transaction costs and any set-off. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue, after set-offs against newly issued shares made for repayment of the previously communicated short-term loans from Stockhorn, and transaction costs, will be used to strengthen general working capital to continue executing the simplification program, realize efficiency improvements, and accelerate the shift toward recurring revenues.

Summary:

The board of Irisity has today resolved on the Rights Issue subject to the subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on November 3, 2025.

The convening notice to the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release.

One (1) existing share in the Company entitles to one (1) subscription right. Ten (10) subscription rights entitle to the subscription of thirteen (13) newly issued shares. This means that a total of 217,157,616 new shares will be issued within the framework of the Rights Issue.

The subscription price has been set at SEK 0.12 per share.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Irisity will receive approximently SEK 26 million before transaction costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 0.5 million.

The net proceeds, after set-offs against newly issued shares made for repayment of the previously communicated short-term loans from Stockhorn of SEK 10-23 million, and transaction costs, are intended to be used to further strengthen general working capital.

The Rights Issue is fully guaranteed by subscription- and guarantee undertakings from Stockhorn. No fee will be paid for the guarantee undertaking. The guarantee undertaking is not secured by bank guarantee, pledge, or similar arrangements.

The subscription period runs from November 5, up to and including November 19, 2025.

Subscription rights that are not used during the subscription period will become invalid and lose their value. Trading in subscription rights is planned to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from November 5 up to and including November 14, 2025. Trading in BTA (paid subscribed share) is planned to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from November 5 to around December 5, 2025.

The Rights Issue entails a maximum dilution for existing shareholders who do not subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue of approximately 56.5 percent.

Full terms of the Rights Issue and certain information about the Company will be presented in a disclosure document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The disclosure document, prepared in accordance with Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation, is expected to be published on or around November 3, 2025.

Background and rationale

Irisity is a provider of AI-driven video analytics solutions, specializing in advanced software that transforms ordinary security cameras into intelligent detection systems while maintaining a strong commitment to privacy. Irisity's open AI platform enhances existing camera and video management systems by integrating a number of advanced AI and metadata-driven algorithms. With over 3,000 installations in more than 90 countries worldwide, customers rely on precise detection and real-time analysis.

To support ongoing operational development and strengthen the Company's financial position, Irisity is undertaking a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 26 million. The net proceeds will provide the flexibility to continue executing the simplification program, realize efficiency improvements, and accelerate the shift toward recurring revenues. In addition, part of the proceeds will be used to offset the short-term bridge financing of recently provided by the Company's largest shareholder, Stockhorn, where the off-set amount will range from approximately SEK 10-23 million. The final sett-off amount will be determined on the amount of shares that will be allotted to Stockhorn in the Rights Issue.

Upon full subscription of the newly issued shares, the Company will receive net proceeds of approximately SEK 2.5-15.5 million, after deduction of set-offs of approximately SEK 10-23 million and transaction costs of approximately SEK 0.5 million. The final sett-off amount will be determined on the amount of shares that will be allotted to Stockhorn in the Rights Issue.

Provided that the Company delivers on expected sales volumes and continues to execute its cost-saving program of approximately SEK 40 million in annualized savings, the estimated net proceeds from the Rights Issue are expected to finance ongoing operations for at least the coming twelve months and support the Company's path to cash flow break-even in 2026. However, additional financing may be required if sales volumes are not achieved as planned, if customer payments are delayed, or if access to short-term credit facilities becomes limited. In such a case, the Board believes that the progress of the simplification plan will provide a stronger platform for raising capital on improved terms.

Terms of the Rights Issue, shares, share capital, and dilution

Those who are registered as shareholders in Irisity on the record date November 4, 2025 have preferential rights to subscribe for new shares in the Company in relation to their existing shareholding.

Shareholders receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. Ten (10) subscription rights entitle to the subscription of thirteen (13) newly issued shares. Additionally, investors are offered the opportunity to apply for subscription of shares without the support of subscription rights.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set at SEK 0.12 per share. Upon full subscription in

the Rights Issue, the Company will receive SEK 26 million before set-offs and transaction costs.

If not all shares are subscribed for with the support of subscription rights, the board shall, within the framework of the Rights Issue's maximum amount, decide on the allocation of shares to those who have subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights according to the following allocation principles:

firstly, be allocated to those who have applied for subscription and subscribed for new shares by virtue of subscription rights, regardless if the subscriber was a shareholder on the record date or not, and in the event of oversubscription, in relation to the number of subscription rights each have exercised for subscription of new shares,

secondly, shares are allocated to others who have applied for subscription of shares without exercising subscription rights, and in the event of oversubscription, in relation to the number of new shares specified in the subscription application, and, to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots, and

thirdly, to the guarantor that has contractually entered into a guarantee commitment.

Stockhorn currently holds shares and votes in the Company corresponding to 36.6 percent. The maximum shareholding that Stockhorn could attain, assuming no other party subscribes for shares in the Rights Issue, and Stockhorn thereby fulfils its commitments in full, is 72.5 percent of the shares and votes in the Company.

Total number of shares in the Company will increase by 217,157,616 shares, from 167,044,324 shares to 384,201,940 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 19,544,185.44 from SEK 15,033,989.16 to SEK 34,578,174.60. Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their ownership diluted by approximately 56.5 percent.

Subscription of the new shares shall take place during the period November 5, up to and including November 19, 2025.

Trading in subscription rights is planned to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from November 5 to November 14, 2025. Trading in BTA (paid subscribed share) is planned to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from November 5 to around December 5, 2025.

Disclosure document

Full terms of the Rights Issue and certain information about the Company will be presented in a disclosure document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The disclosure document, prepared in accordance with Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation, is expected to be published on or around November 3, 2025.

Subscription commitments and guarantee undertakings

The Rights Issue is fully covered from a subscription commitment and a guarantee undertaking by Stockhorn. No compensation is paid for either subscription commitment or the guarantee undertaking. Neither the subscription commitment nor the guarantee undertaking are secured by bank guarantee, escrow funds, pledging, or similar arrangements.

Advisors

Partner Fondkommission AB acts as Issuing Agent and Advokatfirman Vinge acts as Legal Advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

This is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person, at 19:00 CET on October 3, 2025.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3,000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary

https://irisity.com

