Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) Announces Leadership Change and Appoints Gustav Zaar as Interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Irisity AB (publ) announces that it has today unanimously resolved to relieve Mr. Keven Marier of his duties as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Board has simultaneously appointed Gustav Zaar, current Company's Chief Financial Officer as Interim CEO to ensure strong leadership continuity and effective oversight of the ongoing transformation program.

This leadership change is an essential step to advance the Company's cost-reduction, business simplification, and restructuring efforts, and to secure the transition to a sustainable cash flow positive position. The Board of Directors will take an active role in supporting the Interim CEO and the Management Team throughout this critical phase.

Gustav Zaar brings over 17 years of experience in key finance leadership roles, including 6 years as CFO at Hansen and Lin Education, 7 years of experience in Business Controlling, and 4 years within audit at PwC. During his career, Gustav Zaar has gained extensive experience working with both small and large publicly listed companies, showcasing his ability to drive financial growth and operational efficiency. He holds a master's degree from School of Business, Economics and Law at University of Gothenburg.

The Board also confirmed that it will initiate the search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer once the transition period is completed in 2026. Both internal and external candidates will be considered to ensure that the Company identifies the best long-term leader to create value for shareholders and protect the interests of all stakeholders, including employees, customers, and suppliers.

Chairman of the Board stated: "The restructuring process initiated in 2024 by the previous Board is now close to completion. The decision to change leadership is a necessary step to ensure the proper finalization of this process and to restore confidence among our shareholders, employees, customers, and partners. The Board will remain actively engaged in accompanying the Interim CEO and the management team during this transition."

Interim CEO commented: "I am honored by the trust placed in me by the Board at this critical juncture. My priority is to ensure stability across the organization while accelerating the simplification and restructuring program and laying foundation for future accelerated growth. Together with the Board and the management team, we are fully committed to driving Irisity toward sustainable profitability, delivering value to shareholders, and safeguarding the interests of all our stakeholders."

The Board wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Marier for his tireless efforts and commitment during recent years. Mr. Marier will remain available to advise and support the Board during the coming months, although he will step down immediately from all executive functions.

For more information, please contact:

Lucas de Mendoza, Chairman, Irisity AB (publ), lucas.demendoza@irisity.com

This is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 11:15 CET on 24 September, 2025.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary