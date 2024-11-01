Irisity AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Irisity AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Irisity AB (publ) held today on 1 November 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on new issue of units entitling to shares and warrants without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

It was resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, resolve on new issue of units entitling to shares and warrants without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

Such issue resolution may be made with or without a provision for contribution in kind or set-off.

The purpose of the authorisation is for the company to be able to decide on the rights issue announced by the company on 1 October 2024.

Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue of shares and/or warrants to guarantors

It was resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on new issue of shares and/or warrants. The right to subscribe for shares and/or warrants shall be granted to those who have entered into guarantee undertakings to guarantee the rights issue announced by the company on 1 October 2024.

Such issue resolution may be made with or without a provision for contribution in kind or set-off.

Upon exercise of the authorisation, the terms and conditions for shares and/or warrants shall be the same as in the rights issue. The number of shares and warrants that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation may in total amount to a maximum of the total number of shares and/or warrants corresponding to the agreed guarantee compensation that the company has to pay to the guarantors.

The subscription price for shares and/or warrants will, after taking into account the market-based issue discount and after negotiations with guarantors at arm's length basis, correspond to the subscription price that shall prevail in the rights issue and which the Board of Directors overall has deemed to be on market terms.

Resolution to adopt new articles of association

It was resolved to adopt new articles of association, including the below changes. Registration of the new articles of association is conditional upon the Board of Directors resolving to carry out the rights issue which has been announced separately.

Current wording

4 § The share capital shall be not less than SEK 2,000,000 and not more than SEK 8,000,000.

5 § The number of shares shall be not less than 23,000,000 and not more than 92,000,000. All shares are ordinary shares.

Resolved wording

4 § The share capital shall be not less than SEK 9,000,000 and not more than SEK 36,000,000.

5 § The number of shares shall be not less than 100,000,000 and not more than 400,000,000. All shares are ordinary shares.

For more information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 1 November 2024.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary