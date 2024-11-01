Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of UK-based Trilogy International.

Headquartered in London, Trilogy is a leading provider of digital interim talent across EMEA and in the United States.

Through the combination with Trilogy, Korn Ferry's Professional Search Interim business will extend its ability to scale its solutions at the intersection of talent, transformation and strategy.

"We're pleased to have Trilogy join Korn Ferry. Trilogy operates at the forefront of change, in a large addressable market. The company's highly relevant digital interim professional offerings, combined with a broad EMEA footprint, will be a great fit for Korn Ferry and our clients," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

"Trilogy is known as the 'technologist's recruiter' bringing to our clients a bespoke, consultative, high-touch approach. Our success is grounded in delivering the right talent with the right knowledge and technology skills to drive business value and transformation," said Ivan Jackson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Trilogy. "We're excited to start a new journey with Korn Ferry and tap into the firm's global network of colleagues, expansive client relationships and in-depth IP and digital expertise. We look forward to the opportunity ahead."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Korn Ferry's adjusted earnings.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits of the transaction and Korn Ferry's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Such statements are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of Korn Ferry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Korn Ferry as a result of the consummation of the transaction; the ability to successfully integrate the operations and employees of Trilogy into Korn Ferry; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the SEC by Korn Ferry. Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media

Dan Gugler

310-226-2645

dan.gugler@kornferry.com

Investor Relations

Tiffany Louder

214-310-8407

tiffany.louder@kornferry.com