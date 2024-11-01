

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has rolled out Google-like search function in ChatGPT to make sure that a user gets information quickly and on time.



'ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon,' the AI company said in a blog post.



The search function, which is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, leverages third-party search providers, as well as content provided directly by the company's partners, to provide the information for users.



ChatGPT takes the full context of the communication into consideration to provide better responses to the users.



'We also partnered with news and data providers to add up-to-date information and new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps,' the tech giant added.



The new function is available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, as well as SearchGPT waitlist users, and will be rolled out for free in the upcoming months.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News