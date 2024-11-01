

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A horse at a private facility in Marion County has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Equine Disease Communication Center, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.



The 11-year-old horse showed symptoms of depression, muscle twitching, incoordination, weakness in hind limbs and listlessness.



The recent incident marks the eight confirmed case of West Nile in Florida in 2024.



The primary carriers of this virus are culex pipiens mosquitoes, usually seen during dry and hot weather.



Most often, the virus does not cause any symptoms but some people may become ill within three to 15 days of getting bitten by the infected mosquito.



West Nile virus causes mild to moderate symptoms of fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea.



In some cases, it can cause life-threatening diseases like encephalitis, meningitis, and meningoencephalitis.



To reduce the risk of infection, people are advised to avoid outside activities during summer, cover exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, apply mosquito repellent creams, eliminate standing water from the surroundings, and shut the doors and windows properly to keep mosquitoes away.



