

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chubb Limited (CB) announced losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 attributable to Hurricane Milton are estimated to be $250 million - $300 million pre-tax and $208 million - $250 million after-tax, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums.



The estimates include losses generated from the company's commercial and personal property and casualty insurance businesses as well as its reinsurance operations.



