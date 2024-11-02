

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday that NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) will replace Intel Corp. (INTC), and The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) will replace Dow Inc. (DOW) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.



In addition, S&P noted that Vistra Corp. (VST) will replace The AES Corp. (AES) in the Dow Jones Utility Average.



S&P Dow Jones Indices noted that the changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) will be effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 8.



