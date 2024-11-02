

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third quarter net earnings attributable to its shareholders was $26.25 billion or $18,272 per Class A share compared to a loss of $12.77 billion or $8,824 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.



Investment gains for the latest-quarter were $20.51 billion compared to Investment losses of $29.78 billion in the prior year.



Operating earnings for the quarter declined to $10.09 billion from $10.76 billion in the prior year.



Total revenues for the third quarter were $92.995 billion down from $93.210 billion in the previous year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News