

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday see October results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous month, the inflation forecast showed an increase of 0.1 percent on month.



Australia also will see October figures for job ads from ANZ; in September, job ads were up 1.6 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Culture Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



