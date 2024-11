The U. S. solar panel manufacturer has sent letters to Longi, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, JA Solar and Canadian Solar saying it believes the companies are infringing on its patents. From pv magazine USA U. S. solar panel manufacturer First Solar on its Q3 earnings call told analysts it has issued letters through its attorneys to major solar manufacturers, warning that it believes its patents are being infringed upon. "With regard to intellectual property, we have recently sent notification letters to Tier 1 solar manufacturers that we believe are infringing on First Solar's TOPCon patent portfolio," ...

