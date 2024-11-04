Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.11.24
08:12 Uhr
2,165 Euro
+0,035
+1,64 %
04.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
4 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 1 November 2024 it purchased a total of 79,483 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,585     48,898 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.160     GBP1.818 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.140     GBP1.794 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.154028    GBP1.81255

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,752,747 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1000       2.145         XDUB      08:44:27      00072179112TRLO0 
1100       2.145         XDUB      08:44:27      00072179113TRLO0 
5016       2.140         XDUB      09:17:15      00072179975TRLO0 
909       2.140         XDUB      09:17:15      00072179976TRLO0 
1517       2.155         XDUB      11:52:01      00072186072TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      11:52:01      00072186073TRLO0 
1007       2.155         XDUB      11:52:01      00072186074TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      11:52:17      00072186078TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      11:52:47      00072186092TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      11:52:47      00072186093TRLO0 
5        2.155         XDUB      12:02:57      00072186460TRLO0 
2603       2.160         XDUB      12:21:46      00072186901TRLO0 
902       2.160         XDUB      12:21:46      00072186902TRLO0 
2496       2.160         XDUB      12:21:46      00072186903TRLO0 
1208       2.160         XDUB      12:21:46      00072186904TRLO0 
1000       2.160         XDUB      12:21:46      00072186905TRLO0 
2800       2.160         XDUB      12:21:46      00072186906TRLO0 
1000       2.160         XDUB      12:21:46      00072186907TRLO0 
1000       2.160         XDUB      12:21:46      00072186908TRLO0 
632       2.160         XDUB      12:49:37      00072187955TRLO0 
1779       2.160         XDUB      12:49:37      00072187956TRLO0 
53        2.160         XDUB      12:49:37      00072187957TRLO0 
461       2.160         XDUB      12:49:37      00072187958TRLO0 
51        2.160         XDUB      12:49:38      00072187959TRLO0 
46        2.160         XDUB      12:50:52      00072187990TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
27        179.40        XLON      08:17:14      00072178299TRLO0 
555       179.80        XLON      08:56:58      00072179365TRLO0 
2528       179.80        XLON      08:56:58      00072179366TRLO0 
25        179.60        XLON      09:26:13      00072180115TRLO0 
558       179.60        XLON      09:38:23      00072180349TRLO0 
647       179.60        XLON      09:38:23      00072180350TRLO0 
1244       180.00        XLON      09:40:40      00072180386TRLO0 
579       180.00        XLON      09:40:40      00072180387TRLO0 
3026       180.80        XLON      11:11:13      00072183919TRLO0 
2200       180.80        XLON      11:11:13      00072183920TRLO0 
12        180.60        XLON      11:47:40      00072185842TRLO0 
949       180.60        XLON      11:47:40      00072185843TRLO0 
1691       180.60        XLON      11:47:40      00072185844TRLO0 
38        180.60        XLON      11:47:40      00072185846TRLO0 
509       180.60        XLON      11:47:40      00072185847TRLO0 
928       181.20        XLON      12:29:52      00072187100TRLO0 
1100       181.20        XLON      12:29:52      00072187101TRLO0 
971       181.20        XLON      12:29:52      00072187102TRLO0 
22        181.60        XLON      13:04:08      00072188450TRLO0 
597       181.60        XLON      13:10:51      00072188624TRLO0 
22        181.60        XLON      13:18:11      00072188771TRLO0 
22        181.60        XLON      13:32:13      00072189421TRLO0 
512       181.60        XLON      13:41:29      00072189944TRLO0 
411       181.60        XLON      13:42:49      00072189999TRLO0 
652       181.60        XLON      13:43:10      00072190042TRLO0 
3068       181.60        XLON      13:45:35      00072190219TRLO0 
784       181.60        XLON      13:45:35      00072190220TRLO0 
148       181.20        XLON      13:45:37      00072190224TRLO0 
340       181.20        XLON      13:45:37      00072190225TRLO0 
22        181.20        XLON      13:46:20      00072190302TRLO0 
329       181.20        XLON      13:47:00      00072190332TRLO0 
1100       181.20        XLON      13:47:00      00072190333TRLO0 
4        181.20        XLON      13:47:00      00072190334TRLO0 
90        181.20        XLON      13:47:50      00072190371TRLO0 
693       181.20        XLON      13:47:50      00072190372TRLO0 
2015       181.60        XLON      14:41:58      00072192983TRLO0 
1558       181.60        XLON      14:41:58      00072192984TRLO0 
72        181.80        XLON      14:48:40      00072193413TRLO0 
19        181.80        XLON      14:53:24      00072193641TRLO0 
2589       181.80        XLON      15:03:06      00072194256TRLO0 
2693       181.80        XLON      15:03:06      00072194257TRLO0 
3183       181.80        XLON      16:09:20      00072197395TRLO0 
2746       181.80        XLON      16:09:20      00072197396TRLO0 
1900       181.80        XLON      16:09:20      00072197397TRLO0 
891       181.80        XLON      16:09:20      00072197398TRLO0 
4449       181.80        XLON      16:12:03      00072197556TRLO0 
380       181.80        XLON      16:12:03      00072197557TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  356714 
EQS News ID:  2021245 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021245&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
