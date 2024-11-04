DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 1 November 2024 it purchased a total of 79,483 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,585 48,898 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.160 GBP1.818 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.140 GBP1.794 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.154028 GBP1.81255

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,752,747 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1000 2.145 XDUB 08:44:27 00072179112TRLO0 1100 2.145 XDUB 08:44:27 00072179113TRLO0 5016 2.140 XDUB 09:17:15 00072179975TRLO0 909 2.140 XDUB 09:17:15 00072179976TRLO0 1517 2.155 XDUB 11:52:01 00072186072TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 11:52:01 00072186073TRLO0 1007 2.155 XDUB 11:52:01 00072186074TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 11:52:17 00072186078TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 11:52:47 00072186092TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 11:52:47 00072186093TRLO0 5 2.155 XDUB 12:02:57 00072186460TRLO0 2603 2.160 XDUB 12:21:46 00072186901TRLO0 902 2.160 XDUB 12:21:46 00072186902TRLO0 2496 2.160 XDUB 12:21:46 00072186903TRLO0 1208 2.160 XDUB 12:21:46 00072186904TRLO0 1000 2.160 XDUB 12:21:46 00072186905TRLO0 2800 2.160 XDUB 12:21:46 00072186906TRLO0 1000 2.160 XDUB 12:21:46 00072186907TRLO0 1000 2.160 XDUB 12:21:46 00072186908TRLO0 632 2.160 XDUB 12:49:37 00072187955TRLO0 1779 2.160 XDUB 12:49:37 00072187956TRLO0 53 2.160 XDUB 12:49:37 00072187957TRLO0 461 2.160 XDUB 12:49:37 00072187958TRLO0 51 2.160 XDUB 12:49:38 00072187959TRLO0 46 2.160 XDUB 12:50:52 00072187990TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 27 179.40 XLON 08:17:14 00072178299TRLO0 555 179.80 XLON 08:56:58 00072179365TRLO0 2528 179.80 XLON 08:56:58 00072179366TRLO0 25 179.60 XLON 09:26:13 00072180115TRLO0 558 179.60 XLON 09:38:23 00072180349TRLO0 647 179.60 XLON 09:38:23 00072180350TRLO0 1244 180.00 XLON 09:40:40 00072180386TRLO0 579 180.00 XLON 09:40:40 00072180387TRLO0 3026 180.80 XLON 11:11:13 00072183919TRLO0 2200 180.80 XLON 11:11:13 00072183920TRLO0 12 180.60 XLON 11:47:40 00072185842TRLO0 949 180.60 XLON 11:47:40 00072185843TRLO0 1691 180.60 XLON 11:47:40 00072185844TRLO0 38 180.60 XLON 11:47:40 00072185846TRLO0 509 180.60 XLON 11:47:40 00072185847TRLO0 928 181.20 XLON 12:29:52 00072187100TRLO0 1100 181.20 XLON 12:29:52 00072187101TRLO0 971 181.20 XLON 12:29:52 00072187102TRLO0 22 181.60 XLON 13:04:08 00072188450TRLO0 597 181.60 XLON 13:10:51 00072188624TRLO0 22 181.60 XLON 13:18:11 00072188771TRLO0 22 181.60 XLON 13:32:13 00072189421TRLO0 512 181.60 XLON 13:41:29 00072189944TRLO0 411 181.60 XLON 13:42:49 00072189999TRLO0 652 181.60 XLON 13:43:10 00072190042TRLO0 3068 181.60 XLON 13:45:35 00072190219TRLO0 784 181.60 XLON 13:45:35 00072190220TRLO0 148 181.20 XLON 13:45:37 00072190224TRLO0 340 181.20 XLON 13:45:37 00072190225TRLO0 22 181.20 XLON 13:46:20 00072190302TRLO0 329 181.20 XLON 13:47:00 00072190332TRLO0 1100 181.20 XLON 13:47:00 00072190333TRLO0 4 181.20 XLON 13:47:00 00072190334TRLO0 90 181.20 XLON 13:47:50 00072190371TRLO0 693 181.20 XLON 13:47:50 00072190372TRLO0 2015 181.60 XLON 14:41:58 00072192983TRLO0 1558 181.60 XLON 14:41:58 00072192984TRLO0 72 181.80 XLON 14:48:40 00072193413TRLO0 19 181.80 XLON 14:53:24 00072193641TRLO0 2589 181.80 XLON 15:03:06 00072194256TRLO0 2693 181.80 XLON 15:03:06 00072194257TRLO0 3183 181.80 XLON 16:09:20 00072197395TRLO0 2746 181.80 XLON 16:09:20 00072197396TRLO0 1900 181.80 XLON 16:09:20 00072197397TRLO0 891 181.80 XLON 16:09:20 00072197398TRLO0 4449 181.80 XLON 16:12:03 00072197556TRLO0 380 181.80 XLON 16:12:03 00072197557TRLO0

