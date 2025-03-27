DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-March-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Michael Stanley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Purchase of Ordinary Shares with 33% of 2024 total bonus award pursuant to the b) Nature of the bonus deferral obligations under the Company's Remuneration Policy transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR2.1175 96,866

d) - Aggregated volume 96,866

- Price EUR205,113.76

Date of the 25 March 2025

Place of the Euronext Dublin

g) Additional N/A

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Richard Ball Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer / PDMR a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Purchase of Ordinary Shares with 33% of 2024 total bonus award pursuant to the b) Nature of the bonus deferral obligations under the Company's Remuneration Policy transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR2.1175 47,408

d) - Aggregated volume 47,408

- Price EUR100,386.44

Date of the 25 March 2025

Place of the Euronext Dublin

g) Additional N/A

