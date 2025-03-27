Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
27.03.25
08:02 Uhr
2,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,00019:30
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 18:51 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
27-March-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                   Michael Stanley 
a)      Name 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                   Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification  Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the   Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a)                  ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
 
       Identification code 
 
                   Purchase of Ordinary Shares with 33% of 2024 total bonus award pursuant to the 
b)      Nature of the      bonus deferral obligations under the Company's Remuneration Policy 
       transaction 
 
 
                   Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                   EUR2.1175    96,866

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated volume 96,866

- Price EUR205,113.76

Date of the 25 March 2025

e) transaction

Place of the Euronext Dublin

f) transaction

g) Additional N/A

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name          Richard Ball 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                   Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification  Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the   Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a)                  ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
 
       Identification code 
 
                   Purchase of Ordinary Shares with 33% of 2024 total bonus award pursuant to the 
b)      Nature of the      bonus deferral obligations under the Company's Remuneration Policy 
       transaction 
 
 
                   Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                   EUR2.1175    47,408

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated volume 47,408

- Price EUR100,386.44

Date of the 25 March 2025

e) transaction

Place of the Euronext Dublin

f) transaction

g) Additional N/A

Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380400 
EQS News ID:  2107836 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107836&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
