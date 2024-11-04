

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty (COTY) said it surpassed Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets and achieved a significant 65% reduction in Scope 3 air freight emissions. It achieved gender balance in leadership target ahead of 2025 commitment. The company has established new targets for sustainable packaging and water use.



Coty said it surpassed its 2030 Scope 1 and 2 emissions targets, achieving an 82% reduction since 2019. Coty reported a 65% reduction in air freight emissions compared to 2019, due to optimized logistics.



The company said it rejoins the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a Network Member, pledging to cut virgin plastic use by 60% by 2030 compared to 2019.



The company introduces its first water target to reduce water withdrawal by 25% by 2030 compared to 2019, and it introduces new commitment for 90% certification of all fiber-based materials by 2030.



Coty noted that its owned factories and distribution centers are powered by 100% renewable electricity, and eight sites (including factories, labs, and offices) are carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.



Coty said it recycles 85% of factory and distribution center waste, continuing to surpass its 80% goal. Coty uses 100% RSPO-sourced palm oil in production sites.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News