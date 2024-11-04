

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni S.p.A. (E), an Italian energy major, said on Monday that it has closed the sale of its upstream assets, which includes Nikaitchuq and Oooguruk in Alaska to Hilcorp for $1 billion.



The company added that it is committed to post a net 8 billion euros of net portfolio inflow over the 2024-27 Plan and considering completed deals and actions in progress.



Eni now expects to substantially achieve the target by 2025, in less than two years.



