Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPAW | ISIN: SE0015483276 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QX
Frankfurt
04.11.24
08:17 Uhr
1,070 Euro
-0,009
-0,83 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CINT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CINT GROUP
CINT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CINT GROUP AB1,070-0,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.