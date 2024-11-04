Cint, the leader in research technology (Restech), is excited to announce a reimagined brand and the latest release of its new research platform, the Cint Exchange. This transformation marks a bold departure from the past, setting the stage for a future where curiosity drives decision-making in market research.

The revitalization began with a deep exploration of the brand's identity, culminating in workshops that defined who Cint is, what Cint does, and how Cint serves its customers. The result is a vibrant and forward-thinking brand refresh that reflects Cint's commitment to connecting businesses with the right people for surveys and empowering individuals to participate in paid surveys. All in the name of feeding the world's curiosity.

A New Brand Language and Visual Identity

Cint's new brand language is designed to inspire exploration and innovation. To visually communicate the vast access to the world's largest pool of respondents, aerial photography features in the refreshed brand. This unique perspective captures the essence of curiosity and scale, depicting the broader picture while highlighting the human stories behind the data.

Experience the New Cint

The digital face of Cint debuted with the new Cint.com website last week, with regional sites to follow. Attendees at upcoming global events will also experience refreshed booth designs, which showcase new aerial imagery and thought-provoking insights on topics such as the booming global destination wedding market.

In addition, Cint's merchandise or swag-think sustainable, stylish items like keep-cups and cozy socks-reflects the commitment to quality and sustainability. Cint's social media presence has been revitalized with a fresh color palette, vibrant gradients, and bold typography.

The Cint Exchange: A New Standard in Research Technology

In tandem with this brand evolution, the latest version of the Cint Exchange is now available to new customers.

The Cint Exchange offers a programmatic connection to millions of real people across 130 countries, addressing critical challenges faced by market researchers. Recent findings from a Cint survey show that 62% struggle to reach diverse audiences at scale, while 85% cite data quality as a major concern. The Cint Exchange overcomes these hurdles with its API-first platform and user-friendly interface that delivers robust project management, dynamic feasibility assessments, and built-in automation for timely, budget-conscious research execution.

Current Cint customers are already reaping the benefits of the Cint Exchange, with 66% successfully transitioned at the end of Q3, with an expected 75-80% by year-end. This migration follows a structured schedule to ensure minimal customer disruption, and Cint's dedicated account teams will provide comprehensive plans and training resources.

Looking Ahead

As Cint rolls out additional self-service functionalities through 2024 and into early 2025, new customers and partners are invited to embark on this exciting journey.

"The Cint Exchange represents a new era in technology for market research. By harnessing over 20 years of industry expertise along with automation and AI, Cint is providing unparalleled access to real people, rapidly increasing the efficiency of the insights value chain," said Patrick Comer, Chief Executive Officer of Cint.

Cint is committed to ensuring data quality and speed remain at the forefront of decision-making processes. Join Cint as it embraces this new chapter and explores the future of research technology.

For more information about the Cint Exchange and our refreshed brand, please visit www.cint.com or contact our media relations team at natalie.stewart@cint.com.

About Cint

Cint is a pioneer in Research Technology (Restech). Cint's platform, The Cint Exchange, is the world's largest sample marketplace for digital market research. Cint's customers use the Cint Exchange to post survey questions and get answers from millions of people from 800+ integrated suppliers across 130 countries who have consented to share their opinions, motivations, and behaviors for a fee. They then use these answers to build business strategies, confidentially publish research, accurately measure the impact of digital advertising, and so much more. Essentially, Cint is feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 1,000. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

