Montag, 04.11.2024

WKN: A0RE04 | ISIN: EE3100101031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
04.11.24
11:38 Uhr
0,078 Euro
-0,006
-6,70 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2024 10:22 Uhr
On the change in PRFoods observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-04 10:15 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 4, 2024 to change the grounds of watch
notation applied for PRFoods (PRF1T, ISIN code: EE3100101031; PRFB062525A, ISIN
code: EE3300001577). 

 1. The observation status applied on November 1, 2024 is removed due to
   Accounting Act § 20 (3), on which basis the Issuer takes guidance from the
   adjusted unconsolidated owners' equity upon calculating compliance with the
   requirements established for the owners' equity in the Commercial Code. The
   Issuer's adjusted unconsolidated owners' equity is in compliance with the
   provisions of the Commercial Code;

 2. PRFoods Securities are applied an additional reason for observation status
   based on the clause 3.5.4.8 of chapter Supervision of the rules and
   regulations (Supervision rules). Based on the announcement made by the
   Issuer on October 31, 2024, the Management plans to restructure the
   liabilities. The restructuring plan will be presented to bondholders within
   the fourth quarter of this calendar year.


The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
