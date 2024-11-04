

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC (FTI) and Prysmian have signed a collaboration agreement to further accelerate the global development of floating offshore wind to help meet growing demand for renewable electricity. The companies plan to deliver the optimized solution through a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation commercial model.



Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO at TechnipFMC, said: 'The collaboration strengthens both companies' position in this emerging market by providing an integrated solution that accelerates time to first power and reduces cost, while improving overall system reliability.'



