Observation status applied to AUGA group green bond issue

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AUGA group, AB green bond issue (AUGB060024A, ISIN code LT0000404238). The observer status was granted due to the reason that AUGA group, AB announced that during the period ended on October 30, 2024, it did not correct the non-compliance with Financial Covenants. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.