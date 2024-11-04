Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
WKN: A0NJBT | ISIN: LT0000127466
Frankfurt
04.11.24
08:12 Uhr
0,113 Euro
+0,002
+1,35 %
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2024 10:58 Uhr
105 Leser
Observation status applied to AUGA group green bond issue

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AUGA group, AB green bond
issue (AUGB060024A, ISIN code LT0000404238). 

The observer status was granted due to the reason that AUGA group, AB announced
that during the period ended on October 30, 2024, it did not correct the
non-compliance with Financial Covenants. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
