WKN: A0NJBT | ISIN: LT0000127466
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 08:03
0,079 Euro
-3,44 % -0,003
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025
AUGA group: Statement Regarding the Unaudited Annual Financial Results of 2024

Statement Regarding the Unaudited Annual Financial Results of 2024

Material event

2025 07 01

As previously announced in the Company's statement dated June 20, 2025, AUGA group, AB, code 126264360, address Konstitucijos pr. 21C (hereinafter - the Company), is providing a summary of key financial data for the period ended 31 December 2024. The Company notes that the audit procedures are currently ongoing and are not yet completed, therefore published results are unaudited and may be adjusted if corrections are identified during the audit. The Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - the Group) are cooperating with the auditors.

The Group's operations in 2024 were and are significantly affected by restructuring processes, which currently involve 18 companies. These processes have and had an impact on the structure of the financial statements, debt classification, and investment valuation.

In terms of overall performance, the Group's revenue from continuing operations amounted to EUR 85.6 million, compared to EUR 77.4 million in revenue from continuing operations in the previous year. However, losses from continuing operations in 2024 remained similar to those in 2023 (EUR 26.9 million in 2024 compared to EUR 26.3 million in 2023).

A breakdown of the Group's business segment performance, as well as balance sheets, profit (loss) statements, cost of sales, selling expenses, and operating expense details, is provided in the annex.

Contacts:?
Chief Financial Officer of company under restructuring AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas?
+370 5 233 5340?


