Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5BM | ISIN: SE0015812128 | Ticker-Symbol: 9LY
Frankfurt
04.11.24
11:45 Uhr
1,272 Euro
-0,050
-3,78 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2024 07:45 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q3: A competitive offer in a market with large demand over time

July - September 2024

  • Net sales decreased by 3% and amounted to SEK 799 (820) million
  • Organic growth amounted to -2 (-15) %
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 16 (17) million with a margin of 2.1 (2.1) %
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 63 (-98) million
  • Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.40)

- Our financial performance has not been satisfactory since the third quarter of last year. We note continued low market activity in several of our areas, not least in new housing construction and its surrounding effects on the local infrastructure. We continue to develop a Nordisk Bergteknik as a successful, sustainable and strategic partner for our customers, clients and suppliers. Internally, we work for an efficient Nordisk Bergteknik as a long-term attractive employer and cooperation partner for our employees and suppliers. We are well prepared when the market returns, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

The interim report is attached in its entirety to this press release and on the company's website: https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

A presentation with comments on the report is available on the company's website: https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

This is information that Nordisk Bergteknik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014. The information was submitted, through the care of the contact persons below, for publication on 4 November 2024 at 07:45 CET.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.