Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q3: A competitive offer in a market with large demand over time

July - September 2024

Net sales decreased by 3% and amounted to SEK 799 (820) million

Organic growth amounted to -2 (-15) %

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 16 (17) million with a margin of 2.1 (2.1) %

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 63 (-98) million

Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.40)

- Our financial performance has not been satisfactory since the third quarter of last year. We note continued low market activity in several of our areas, not least in new housing construction and its surrounding effects on the local infrastructure. We continue to develop a Nordisk Bergteknik as a successful, sustainable and strategic partner for our customers, clients and suppliers. Internally, we work for an efficient Nordisk Bergteknik as a long-term attractive employer and cooperation partner for our employees and suppliers. We are well prepared when the market returns, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

This is information that Nordisk Bergteknik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014. The information was submitted, through the care of the contact persons below, for publication on 4 November 2024 at 07:45 CET.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.