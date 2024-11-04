

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Monday, tracking a weaker dollar as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data pointed a cooling labor market.



Spot gold edged up by 0.2 percent to $2,740.70 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were little changed with a positive bias at $2,750.65.



A cautious undertone prevails ahead of this week's U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.



With just 1 day until the U.S. elections, over 75 million early votes have already been cast, according to University of Florida estimates.



Voters will determine whether the next president enters office with a friendly Congress or a hostile one.



If control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate is divided, it would likely mean a maintaining of the status quo.



The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, followed by Fed. Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.



Markets expect the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates by 25 bps amid economic contradictions, following a supersize 50 basis point move in September.



The Bank of England, the Swedish Riksbank and the Norges Bank also hold policy meetings this week.



On the geopolitical front, Iran and Azerbaijan have begun two days of joint naval exercises in the Caspian Sea.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed that Israel and the U.S. would face a 'teeth-breaking response' for their actions against the country.



The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is planning a complex attack on Israel, which may include missiles with high-powered warheads.



