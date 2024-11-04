

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric announced that its Board of Directors decided to appoint Olivier Blum as Chief Executive Officer. Olivier Blum has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2014. The Board decided to remove from office Peter Herweck as Chief Executive Officer due to divergences in the execution of the company roadmap at a time of significant opportunities. The decisions take immediate effect.



Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman, said: 'For more than 30 years, Olivier has been an outstanding and transformative leader at Schneider Electric, deeply understanding our business, our operating model and culture and focusing on future technology and strategic development, while delivering strong and consistent operational performance, as shown by the acceleration of Energy Management under his tenure.'



